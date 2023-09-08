Mulford Road, Spring Creek Road intersection lane closures in Rockford next Wednesday, Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The city of Rockford announced Friday it will begin median repairs at the intersection of Mulford Road and Spring Creek Road starting Wednesday, September 13.

These repairs will require lane closures extending 500 feet out from the intersection – closing the right south bound lane of Mulford Rd. and right east bound lanes of Spring Creek Rd.

Right turn lanes onto south bound Mulford Rd. and west bound Spring Creek Rd. will also be closed.

Lane closures will be between 9:00 A.M. Wednesday, Sept. 13 through 4 P.M. Thursday, Sept. 14.