Mrs. Fisher's potato chips expanding to the Peoria market

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A longtime snack brand based in Rockford is set to move down state.
Mrs. Fisher's potato chips are now hitting the Peoria market.
Schnuck's locations in Peoria and Pekin, Illinois will be the first local locations to stock the chips.
The move comes after the company discovered a large following for Mrs. Fisher's chips.
"We discovered a lot of fisher followers, fishers fans we call them, live in the Peoria market and wanted to see the product there," Vice President, Chris Spiess said.
Mrs. Fisher's has been a Rockford staple since 1932.