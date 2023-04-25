Mowery Auto Parts fire could have major impacts to plants, wildlife, Pecatonica River

FREEPORT — On Monday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit against Mowry Auto Parts in Freeport for environmental concerns following a destructive fire in January.
The Mowery Auto Parts location sits just off the banks of the Pecatonica River and concerns include pollution spread in the air and ground water.
Dr. William Mills, a specialist in environmental safety at and professor at Northern Illinois University, explained what some of those materials are.
"There are lots of plastics that may have been around. That is typically why you get the thick black smoke. The tires burning, and tires contain a lot of rubber, but also metals metal belts there are metal particles involved so there could have been off-site deposition in organics,” said Dr. Mills.
Dr. Mills also explained how contents from the fire could have also had a major impact on animal and plant life in the area.
"The aquatic life there, if they ingest that, or eat the water contained oils or it gets under their surfaces. Let's think about the fur of mammals or on the skin of fish and that sort of thing has its own set of concerns,” said Dr. Mills.
Dr. Mills added that facilities like Mowery Auto Parts should not be built near bodies of large bodies of water.
“If these types of facilities are being closed, allowed to continue to operate close to your going to continue to have these types of issues. So at the very least putting in preventive measures in case of a fire at existing scrap yards,” said Dr. Mills.
The owner of Mowery Auto Parts, Tom Mowery, declines to comment at the time of broadcast.
13 WREX has also reached out to the Attorney General's office for an update on the lawsuit but has not received a response.