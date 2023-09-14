Movie enthusiasts can watch over 75 films in Rockford this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Movie enthusiast this is your weekend to watch over 75 films from all over the world in Downtown Rockford.
The RPL Nordlof Center is opening its doors for the 16 annual Mosaic World Film Festival. The first film will begin Friday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. and will kickoff a full week of movie watching.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office or ahead of time online. A full weekend pass costs $10 and a one day ticket costs $5. High school and college students that have their student I.D. can get in free if seats are available.
A full list of the screenings can be found on Mosaic Film Fest's website.
If you are an aspiring film maker you can submit your work for the 2024 fest October 1, 2023 - June 25, 2024.