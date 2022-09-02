Mount Zion Baptist Church receives $10,000 donation from Hard Rock Casino and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local church receives a generous donation from two organizations in the community for all the hard work they do to improve Rockford.
The Hard Rock Casino donated $5,000 to Mount Zion Baptist church and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office matched their donation for a total of $10,000.
The church will use the money for various programs and outreach initiatives they have planned.
"We're grateful, thankful that both Hard Rock and Sherriff Caruana say that we were doing work in the community and wanted to partner with us," says Pastor Marvin HIghtower.
"So it makes us feel good that people outside of our community are really looking and seeing the work being done."
The church's back to school program kicks off October 1 and will be supported by the donation.