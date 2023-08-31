Motorcyclist killed in Thursday crash identified

ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has released new details about a fatal crash in Rockford early Thursday morning.

The motorcyclist killed in the crash on the 2500 block of Highcrest Rd. early Thursday has been identified as 31-year-old Jordan Bray.

Authorities say Bray was speeding down Highcrest in his motorcycle, which left the roadway and hit a tree just after 1:30 a.m. Bystanders in the area called 911 and began CPR on Bray.

Bray was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

An autopsy performed by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office says Bray died from blunt trauma of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis.

The Rockford Police Department's investigation into the crash is ongoing.