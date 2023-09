EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Jo Daviess County Sheriff's learned of a motorcycle crash Monday morning near U.S. Highway 20 between East Dubuque and Galena.

The crash happened near Tranel Rd. around 1:30 a.m. The person riding the motorcycle was Nathan Willman of Freeport. He was traveling East on Highway 20 before losing control and being ejected.

Willman was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office investigation is ongoing.