Motorcyclist identified after fatal Thursday crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 30-year-old Rockford man has died following a motorcycle and car crash in Rockford on Thursday.
On Thursday, June 22 at 4:42 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's Office was called to respond to a traffic fatality at the intersection of North Main Street and Elmwood Road in Rockford.
Car vs. Motorcycle crash on Main and Elmwood. Please avoid the area near Main/Bauer, Main/Elmwood, Main and Shepherd Trail.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 22, 2023
A tweet from Rockford Police requested that the public avoid the area near:
- North Main Street and Bauer Parkway
- North Main Street and Elmwood Road
- North Main Street and Shepherd Trail
Investigations showed that on June 22 around 4:10 p.m., the decedent, 30-year-old Rockford man Christopher Price, was driving his motorcycle southbound on North Main Street, approaching Elmwood Road.
Meanwhile, a car was driving eastbound on Elmwood Road approaching North Main Street.
The car entered the intersection to turn northbound onto North Main Street and and Price crashed into the side of the car.
Price was assessed at the scene and determined to be beyond resuscitation.
Coroner's Office personnel pronounced price dead at 5:05 p.m.
An autopsy performed Friday showed that Price's cause of death is blunt trauma of the head and chest due to a motorcycle crash.
Rockford Police are investigating this crash.