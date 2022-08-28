Motorcyclist hospitalized after overnight crash involving a bus

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing into a bus overnight in rural DeKalb County.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were called to the intersection of Chicago Rd. and Illinois Rt. 23 just before 11 p.m. Saturday for an accident between a bus and a motorcycle.
Authorities say the bus was driving east on Chicago Rd. and ran through the stop sign at Illinois Rt. 23. Deputies say the bus was driving too fast to avoid the crash.
The motorcyclist was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in Sycamore by the Waterman Fire Dept. for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The bus driver, 46-year-old John Diaz-Abrego, of Summit, Ill., was not hurt in the crash.
Diaz-Abrego was charged with disregarding a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.