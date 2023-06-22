 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcyclist dies after Thursday crash in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0

*UPDATE: The 30-year-old man involved in the motorcyle crash passed away from his injuries as announced by Rockford Police around 9:45 p.m.

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Police report that a car and motorcycle crash will be impacting traffic Thursday afternoon.

At 4:54 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted about a car and motorcycle crash on Main Street and Elmwood.

The tweet requests that the public avoid the area near:

  • North Main Street and Bauer Parkway
  • North Main Street and Elmwood Road
  • North Main Street and Shepherd Trail

Tags

Recommended for you