Motorcycle safety and awareness parade set to start Saturday morning

ROCKFORD — Motorcycles are back on the road as the weather gets warmer.
On Saturday, May 6, a safety and awareness parade will be held to let drivers know that riding season is here as May is Motorcycle Awareness Month.
The A.B.A.T.E Kishwaukee Valley Chapter is hosting the parade with registration starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Carlson Ice Arena.
The parade will start at 11:00 a.m. and end at noon at Kegel Harley-Davidson.
There were over 100 motorcycles that participated in last years parade with only more expected this year.
"To do this at the beginning of the season when most people are starting to ride it helps kind of draw some awareness like I need to start watching for motorcycles," said Chelsea Johnson Marketing and Event Coordinator for Kegel Harley-Davidson. "They're not as visible as cars so it helps move that focus and get it in people's heads that they need to check the road for motorcycle riders."
There will be a cookout at Kegel Harley-Davidson with hotdogs, pop, and chips. This is a free event but donations will be accepted to go towards the A.B.A.T.E Kishwaukee Valley Chapter and their mission to protect motorcyclist rights.
"We're all brothers and sisters on a motorcycle. So it's nice to see everybody looking out for one another because that's what I really truly believe this parade is about," said Johnson.