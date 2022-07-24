Motorcycle driver killed, passenger sent to the hospital after Beloit crash Saturday

BELOIT (WREX) — A Beloit man is dead and a woman is still in the hospital one day after a motorcycle crash.
Beloit Police says officers were called to crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Milwaukee Rd. and Town Hall Rd. at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, authorities released an update, saying the driver, a 57-year-old Beloit man, died at a local hospital. A passenger on the motorcycle, a 54-year-old Illinois woman, was still hospitalized Sunday evening but has been stabilized.
Another vehicle was involved in the crash, but no other injuries were reported by Beloit Police.
The crash is still under investigation by the Beloit Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.