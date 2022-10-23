 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK FOR BRUSH FIRE THIS AFTERNOON...

The combination of gusty southerly winds around 35 mph, possibly
higher, and very dry ground conditions will create an elevated
risk for brush and grass fire spread this afternoon.

Any planned burning should be postponed and care should be taken
when disposing of any smoking materials.

Motorcycle driver hospitalized after rural DeKalb County crash

  • 0
Motorcycle-crash
By Breane Lyga

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) — A motorcycle driver was hospitalized after a crash in rural DeKalb County Saturday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says emergency responders were called to an accident on Illinois Rt. 23 and Chicago Rd. near Waterman just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle going south on Rt. 23 rear-ended a sedan near the intersection.

The motorcycle driver was taken to Valley West Hospital in Sandwich with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you