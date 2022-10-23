Motorcycle driver hospitalized after rural DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) — A motorcycle driver was hospitalized after a crash in rural DeKalb County Saturday afternoon.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says emergency responders were called to an accident on Illinois Rt. 23 and Chicago Rd. near Waterman just after 4 p.m. Saturday.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle going south on Rt. 23 rear-ended a sedan near the intersection.
The motorcycle driver was taken to Valley West Hospital in Sandwich with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.