Mother's Day keepsake card, flower available at Rockford's Discovery Center May 13

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford's Discover Center children's museum is offering a craft day May 13 to create keepsakes for Mother's Day.
In addition to children enjoying playful learning, they can create a card and keepsake for that special person.
Young visitors can make a wooden flower with their name or a special message laser-cut into the flower for a lasting "thank you" for the care of a mom or grandma.
Flowers are $3 each and can be made from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 only.
100 flowers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Children can also design Mother's Day cards to take home. Cards are free and available in the Museum's Art Studio during regular business hours.