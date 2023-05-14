Mother's Day gift shopping rush impacts Rockford local businesses

ROCKFORD — Mother’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for some local businesses in Rockford.
Owners of Pepper Creek florist say the holiday comes with an expected rush and increased number of customers.
That is why it can be overwhelming to meet the needs of every customer.
"I think the overwhelming part is planning for the rush of people, hoping that you have enough, hoping that you can get everything done,” said Vicki Hubbard, Owner of Pepper Creek Florist.
Hubbard adds a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to make Mother’s Day run smoothly.
"Ordering plants to grow and then getting gift merchandise, it just all focuses around spring, and then Mother’s Day is like the highlight,” said Hubbard.
Jordan Tuminaro, owner of Edible Arrangements in Rockford, agrees that the workload can be overwhelming, even requiring extra help.
"We bring in all of our employees. We bring in other staff to help as temporary help. We bring in additional drivers to get everything delivered in one day,” said Tuminaro.
The Edible Arrangements makes around 200 deliveries each year during the holiday and that number is continuing to grow.
"We are seeing growth year to year. As we continue to roll out new products and have new offerings for people that we can wow them with,” said Tuminaro.
The address to Edible Arrangements is 6840 Spring Creek Road in Rockford. The store is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, the store closes at 5:00 p.m. On Sundays, the store is open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The address to Pepper Creek Florist is 7295 Harrison Ave. The store is open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Saturday the store closes at 5:00 p.m. On Sunday the store is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.