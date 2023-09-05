Mother of Destiny Huggins vows to keep her daughter's memory alive in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Dominique Gaines continues to mourn the loss of her ten-year-old daughter, Destiny Huggins.

Destiny Huggins was kidnapped and then murdered on July 8th, 2023, by Antonio Monroe. The girl was playing outside her home with her 6-year-old sister, who got away from Monroe.

“I thank god for giving me strength and keeping me in the same mind. When all this happened, I felt like since somebody killed my child, I could kill too. That's how I felt because my baby got taken away from a nasty monster,” said Gaines.

Monroe, a registered sex offender, received a total sentence of 90 years in prison. Gaines says she didn't want to go to the court the day of her daughter's killer's sentencing. But she says her daughter's voice came to her in a dream telling her to go.

"Think about it, he's 44... 90 more years, he's not living to 130. I don't care what anybody else thinks. For me, justice was served. I would've wanted the death penalty,” said Gaines.

Huggins' younger sister played dead to escape Monroe. Gaines is thankful for her younger daughter's actions.

"She was smart enough to tell those officers what he had on and everything about him. The detective said everything your baby said checked out. Your little baby is a little hero,” said Gaines.

Gaines vows to keep her daughter's story in the hearts and minds of many.

“As long as I'm living, everybody will remember her,” said Gaines.

The Huggins family would like to thank everyone who supported and continues to support them through this difficult time.