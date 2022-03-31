Mother of Beloit shooting victim speaks out after suspect arrest

BELOIT (WREX) -- Jion Broomfield's mother, Theresa Jackson, is speaking out for the very first time since charges were announced in her son's death.
"Doesn't take away the pain but it starts the healing process for me to go forward for Jion. I'll always be a voice for him and I'm going to fight for him because the justice system can be tricky this is just the beginning," Jion's Mother, Theresa Jackson said.
13 News first spoke with Jackson days after Jion passed away.
After weeks of calling for transparency and answers, Jackson said this is a moment of justice.
She credits the police department and tipster line for bringing valuable information to light.
Although this is a small victory for Jion's family, his mother said they still have a long road ahead.
"I'm just happy that he's going to be getting charged rightfully so and I'm just waiting for it to play out in court and I just hope that justice is served for Jion," Jackson said.
Jackson also said the police can only do so much with the information they're given, so she's urging the community to get involved to make it safer.