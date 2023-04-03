Mother grateful for bystanders who helped her son during Apollo Theatre collapse

BELVIDERE -- A Wisconsin mother drove to Belvidere for the weekend so her son, 17-year-old Joey Quisler, could attend a concert at the Apollo Theatre.
Joey's mother, Melissa, said she was watching 13 WREX when she found out about the building collapse.
Joey is still hospitalized with serious injuries.
Although he has a long road to recovery, Melissa said she's thankful for the man who pulled Joey from the rubble.
"It was hard and I'm grateful for the man who pulled him out. He was standing by the stage where it collapsed, and he kept saying it was Gary a bald head man, but he just kept saying Gary he pulled him out and he must have taken him to the front because Joe was found on the sidewalk," Mother of Apollo collapse survivor, Melissa Quisler said.
Melissa hasn't been able to find Gary yet, but she wants him to know she is so appreciative for his efforts.
She also says everyone she's come into contact with has been extremely helpful as her son continues to recover.