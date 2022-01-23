Mother carries on daughter's legacy by helping families with asthmatic kids

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It was a busy day of spares and strikes for the Kendel Sherman Foundation as it hosted a bowling fundraiser at The Cherry Bowl.
For it's founder, Tamica Fricks, it's been a long and difficult journey helping others with asthma, but one she says has been rewarding.
For the last six years, Fricks has had to carry on the smile of her daughter Kendel Sherman.
At just 10-years-old, Kendel died from an asthma attack.
"It hurts to see your child gasping for air," said Fricks.
But even through times of darkness, Kendel always strived to make her community a better place for all.
"Just giving back," said Fricks. "That's what she always wanted to do."
Fricks is living out her daughter's dream by helping people in Kendel's name. With each game of bowling, proceeds are providing support to families with asthmatic kids.
"Cause there were times that my car was broken down or I didn't have a vehicle to get the medicine for her," said Fricks. "So I want there to be that support for them."
Fricks believes education will break the stigma about asthma.
"We just need to get out there and push it," said Fricks. "Parents need to teach their kids not to bully kids with asthma. Parents need to teach their kids it's okay to use their inhalers around other kids, and around other people."
Fighting for families and kids with Kendel in mind.
The Kendel Sherman Foundation plans to host a health fair sometime this summer in the Stateline.