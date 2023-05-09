Mother and sister of Gracie Sasso Cleveland speak out after suspect arrest

DEKALB — The family of Gracie Sasso-Cleveland in mourning speaks out remembering her as a daughter, and friend to everyone.
The mother of Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, Ericka Sasso, was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the Dekalb community and those who knew her daughter closely.
She continued to say that she is proud to know her daughter was able to impact so many people.
“There were many times when she thought she had no friends, and I've seen so many people who care about her. It would have meant the world to her it means the world to me. This is a sick tragedy that should have never happened,” said Ericka Sasso.
'There are so many things to remember her by. Her love for everything, from animals to people she loved everything so hard,” said Heaven Garcia, Gracie's older sister.
The 15-year-old had been missing for three days before the teenager's body was found near the 500 Block of College Avenue.
Her mother was able to recap the moments up to finding her daughter.
"I had gone there on Sunday morning and looked for her outside in bushes and things. I wanted to stay there until the garbage man came. I just felt like there was something in the garbage that they needed. I never thought it was her,” said Ericka Sasso.
Heaven Garcia says she was crushed after learning that her younger sister's life was stolen.
"I was scared I was going to die from a broken heart because that was my baby sister and he did that and that wasn't right,” said Garcia.
29-year-old Timothy Doll, a registered sex offender has been arrested as the alleged killer at this time.
However, Gracie's mother wishes she could have done more to prevent this tragedy from happening, sending a greater message to moms everywhere.
"All I had to do was google his name. It would've taken me two seconds. I just didn't think to do it. It makes me sick that all I had to was google his name and I would've seen who he was. I'll never forgive myself. So for any mother out there, find out who your kids are around. Google them, anything it takes".
A GoFundMe has been organized to help raise funeral expenses, travel for the family, and a possible bench memorial in her Gracie's memory.