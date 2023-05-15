FREEPORT — Five newly elected Alderpersons create the most diverse city council in Freeport history.
It is the first time the city council will have four Black people serving as aldermen at one time.
The four include Cecelia Stacy, Joy Sellers, Larry Sanders, and Rachel Simmons.
They are joined by 1st Ward Alderman Elect Thomas Klemn.
Representation and overall infrastructure improvements across the city are priorities for Freeport's newly elected leaders.
5th Ward Alderwoman elect Cecelia Stacy does not take her new responsibility lightly and says she wants to invest in those wards that have been neglected.
"It's really a big ordeal that all people are acknowledged and heard. All of our streets are torn up right now and there's just more to Freeport than the downtown areas,” said Stacy.
Alderwoman At Large, Joy Sellers, believes rebuilding some of the neglected areas is a reasonable expectation to have.
“It's getting worse and it's like after a while when you start neglecting something and you've neglected it for years the next thing you know it's dilapidated, but we can rebuild this right now,” said Sellers.
Larry Sanders, 7th ward Alderman Elect wants to build better relationships with 7th ward residents.
“We are going to set up places where we can have these meetings, where I want to confide, or acknowledge, or I need to be able to communicate with all of the people in my district,” said Sanders.
Before the new leaders were sworn in their predecessors gave closing remarks about their terms.