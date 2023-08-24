Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Whiteside County

MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside County Health Department reports that mosquitos collected on August 15 near Morrison have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

This is according to Rian Nailor, the Director of Environmental Health for the Whiteside County Health Department.

A positive mosquito pool is significant because Culex mosquitos have a very short flight range of about a quarter of a mile.

The positive test means that there are infected mosquitos buzzing around Morrison and putting residents at a greater risk of exposure.

West Nile virus is transferred through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Typically, August and September is when West Nile Virus activity is at its highest threats and can remain until the first frost.

Since it it now the peak season for West Nile, it is important for residents to protect themselves from exposure.

Precautions include practicing the three "R's" — reduce, repel, and report.

REDUCE Make sure doors and windows are outfitted with tight-fitting screens. Repair/replace screens that have tears or other openings. Refresh all sources of standing water where mosquitos can breed. These include bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, ad other containers.

REPEL Wear shoes, socks, long pants, light-colored and long-sleeved shirt, and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent. The insect repellant needs to contain DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. The CDC does not recommend the use of products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children under three years of age. Discuss with your doctor before using repellants on children under three.

REPORT Report where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week. These locations can be roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations. Local Health Department or City Government officials may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito larvae.



Additional information and data on WNV in Illinois can be found online.