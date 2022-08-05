Mosquitoes in Sterling test positive for West Nile Virus

STERLING (WREX) — Health officials are warning about mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus in northern Illinois.
The Whiteside County Health Department says that a batch of mosquitoes in Sterling has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Rian Nailor, Director of Environmental Health for the WCHD, says the mosquitoes were collected on Monday, Aug. 1 near the northwest edge of the city.
WCHD officials say the positive test is significant since Culex mosquitoes have a short flight range of around 0.25 miles, meaning that the infected mosquitoes are putting Sterling residents at a "greater risk of exposure."
West Nile Virus is transmitted through mosquito bites from insects that got the virus form infected birds. August and September, according to the WCHD, is when the virus' activity is at its highest, with probability of exposure lingering until the first frost of the fall.
Recent warm temperatures and rainfall have likely caused an increase of the virus among mosquitoes and birds, coinciding with peak season for mosquito populations.
Health officials say people can protect themselves from exposure by reducing exposure, repelling the insects, and reporting dead wildlife.
Authorities say to avoid being outside between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. Make sure windows and doors have tight seals and are kept shut at night. Also, try to get rid of standing water around your house, including flowerpots, wading pools, and clogged gutters.
Wear shoes and socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts if possible to reduce chances of getting a mosquito bite. WCHD says to apply insect repellant that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535.
Whiteside County health officials also urge anyone who sees dead birds to contact them immediately. If your community has an organized mosquito control program, contact your municipal government about areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.