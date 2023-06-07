Morrison man sentenced to federal prison for embezzling from labor organization

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Whiteside County man has been sentenced to federal prison for embezzling from a labor organization.
43-year-old Morrison resident Brent Toppert was sentenced Tuesday to five months in federal prison followed by six months of home detention.
Toppert was also fined $5,000.
Toppert was the elected Financial Secretary-Treasurer of Local 238 of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America, a labor organization that represents members who provide security at a nuclear plan in Cordova.
Toppert pleased guilty in federal court earlier this year and admitted that from 2013 to 2018 he has made several unauthorized withdrawals from SPFPA's bank account.
The withdrawals totaled $55,140.98 and was converted to his personal use.
“While the vast majority of union officials do their work diligently and without incident,
unfortunately criminal violations do occur,” said District Director Thomas Murray, U.S. Department of Labor.
“When they do, it is the union and its members that are the victims. Brent Toppert embezzled over $55,000 from SPFPA Local 238 that should have been used for its members’ benefit. OLMS is committed to holding accountable anyone who unlawfully exploits their position for financial gain at the expense of their fellow union members.”