Morning crash leaves one dead in Winnebago County

One man is dead after crashing his car into trees early Friday morning in Winnebago County.  

Deputies responded to the 2900 Block of South Springfield after reports of a car on fire.  

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 2007 Saturn Vue on fire in a group of trees. The Rockford Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. 

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was transported to Javon Bea Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Preliminary investigation determines the driver was going westbound on Springfield when the driver lost control before crashing into a line of trees. 

The victim's name has not been released at this time. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

