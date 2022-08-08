 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest near
13.5 feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

More than 500 US flights canceled and more than 2,000 delayed on Monday

Travelers wait for their flight at Los Angeles International Airport. According to the flight tracking website, FlightAware, there have been 200 flights canceled so far on August 8. On August 7, 950 flights were canceled.

 Michael Ho Wai Lee/SOPA Images/Sipa

Following a miserable weekend for travel, Monday isn't looking much better. Another wave of airline cancellations and delays is taking its toll on passengers across the United States on Monday.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, about 500 US flights had been canceled by midday Monday. On Sunday, 950 flights were canceled.

More than 2,000 flights had been delayed across the United States by midday Monday after more than 8,000 were delayed Sunday.

Chicago O'Hare International Airport was struggling on Monday for a second day, with about 12% of flights originating there canceled by 12 p.m. ET.

Chicago saw heavy rain on Sunday, including a flash flood warning that was in place for parts of the afternoon for portions of Cook County.

On Sunday, Chicago O'Hare saw the most cancellations and delays, with approximately 12% of flights canceled, and over 45% of flights delayed.

Chicago's Midway airport also continued to be affected, with 12% of its flights delayed and 4% canceled by noon on Monday.

Newark Liberty airport also struggled with delays and cancellations Sunday, and about 6% of its flights were canceled by noon on Monday.

Weekend of cancellations

Saturday saw a total of 657 flight cancellations and 7,267 delays within, into or out of the United States.

American Airlines canceled 4% of its flights and 24% of its Saturday flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

United had 4% of its flights canceled and 23% delayed, followed by Delta with 2% canceled and 22% of its Saturday flights delayed, FlightAware notes.

41% of JetBlue's flights and 36% of Southwest's flights were also delayed on Saturday, according to the website.

