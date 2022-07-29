More than 35,000 new Coronavirus cases reported over past week

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 35,371 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 48 deaths since July 22.
The CDC reports that 66 counties are rated at High Community Level while 31 are rated at Medium Community Level.
As of July 21, 1,459 people were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. 153 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit while 43 patients were on ventilators.
“With 97 counties at an elevated risk level for COVID-19, the most important thing people can do to protect themselves is to make sure they are up-to-date on their vaccinations and boosters,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars.
“This is the most effective means we have to protect ourselves from serious illness, hospitalization and death. So please don’t wait to get up-to-date!”
Since July 22. 88,694 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois. 69% of Illinois' total population is fully vaccinated