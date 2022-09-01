More than 27,000 Rockford students return to school on Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday marks the first day of school for the largest district in the Stateline. Rockford Public Schools has 27,737 students enrolled so far this year with 2,200 being in early childhood education, according to the district's website.
This school year is off to a different start when compared to last year. In the fall of 2021, RPS 205 students were required to mask and take COVID-19 tests at certain points. This fall, those COVID-19 safety measures are available to students and families but not required.
The district says it will still follow guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Another change this year are the bus routes. According to District Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett, the transportation department is fully staffed and all the normal routes will resume. He says the district hopes to add extra routes for extracurricular activities. This comes after parents were having issues last school year when bus routes had to get cut due to staffing shortages. The bus driver shortage made it difficult to get kids to school.
Students were welcomed back at McIntosh Elementary School Thursday morning with high fives and hugs from Principal Erin Salberg. About 350 of its students were invited to eat breakfast in the school cafeteria before the first class at 7:35 a.m.
Backpacks were also handed out for free for students in need.
Salberg says this school year is all about connectivity and belonging. Each classroom was specifically designed to engage students in learning and in relationships.
Salberg says for families looking to get their kindergartener enrolled, there are still spots available. Click here for more information.
Click here to check out Thursday's start and end times for RPS 205 schools.