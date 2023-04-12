More than 20 swatting calls in Illinois Wednesday, FBI on why swatting incidents are so dangerous

ROCKFORD — Illinois State Police is reporting local law enforcement in 19 counties, totaling 21 calls, received false threats directed towards schools Wednesday.
Police responses will typically involve a SWAT team because of the serious nature of the crimes reported.
According to the FBI, between January 2023 and March 2023, the FBI has received approximately 10 swatting incident reports per month.
The large law enforcement presence it requires is what makes them so dangerous.
Essential resources like police, paramedics, and firefighters may become temporarily unavailable to respond to other, real emergencies leaving those who may be in critical need of life-saving services at risk.
For one, swatting can be an expensive crime costing local communities thousands of dollars each time a swat is called.
Secondly, the police can't always trace the caller's phone number, as the caller may use a technology known as “spoofing,” making it look like the emergency call is coming from a different phone number.
The biggest reason not to call in a false threat is it's a crime.
When a swatting crime has been violated, callers can and have been charged federally and sentenced to ten years or more.
What should the public do if they receive swatting threats or information that an individual is planning to engage in swatting?
The public should report the information to law enforcement via 1-800-CALL-FBI immediately or call 9-1-1 if there is an imminent danger.