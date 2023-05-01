More than 150 people died in Winnebago County from overdoses last year, here's why officials fear that number will rise

ROCKFORD — New data from the Winnebago County Coroner's Office shows 165 people died from overdoses last year.
Fentanyl was by far the biggest contributor to the deaths, being seen in 131 of the 165 of the fatal overdoses last year. Cocaine and methamphetamine were the second and third most prevalent drugs in overdoses during 2022.
Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski is worried these numbers could grow in the coming years thanks to new, more resilient drugs.
"We'll probably see that grow in the years to come unfortunately," Muraski said. "We're seeing new drugs that are being introduced that are not reacting to Narcan which is scary."
The county took steps to make Narcan, a drug that's proven effective in reducing overdoses, widely available over the last year, even putting it in a vending machine at The Winnebago County courthouse.
Muraski noted that Narcan was present at a number of 2022's overdose deaths, but it couldn't reverse cases caused by some of the new drugs the coroner's office and first responders are seeing on the streets.
However, new funding from an opioid settlement hopes to tackle the problem head-on. Muraski says her office got about $200,000 in funding to address opioids in the community.
Some of the money went to new software so her office can use date-driven solutions to see ebbs and flows in certain trends across the Stateline.
Additionally, Muraski plans on starting a pilot program with a new position called a Community Care Coordinator. This person would be boots on the ground giving vital after-care to families impacted by overdose deaths. Muraski says she knows how important prevention is when it comes to opioids, but believes there is a distinct lack of help to families after they're hit by the tragedy.
"But many times what we do see is the person who passed from an accidental overdose from opioid addiction, that's not the only one in the family that's struggling," Muraski said. "So what happens to that family after the fact? So it's really learning what resources we have in this community so we can share that information with the families when they're ready."
Muraski hopes to have the position filled by July.