More than $1.4 million in federal grants going to Head Start program in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — A local non-profit is receiving over $1 million to help young kids get a jump start before starting school.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos announced more than $1.4 million in federal grant money going to the Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency, or NICAA.
The NICAA is a non-profit organization which helps families across northwestern Illinois find resources to become financially stable.
Bustos says the grant, awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will go to the Head Start program in Freeport.
"By supporting Freeport’s Head Start program, we are encouraging a lifetime of learning for our young students," Bustos says. "This funding will help set up our children for success in school and beyond."
Head Start programs are run across the country by school districts and local non-profits, like NICAA, helping kids up to five years old get ready for school by enhancing cognitive, social and emotional development.
The programs currently serve more than 36 million children nationwide.