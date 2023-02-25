 Skip to main content
More than 1,000 homes and businesses still without power after ice storm

Power-Outages-2
By Audrey Moon

ROCKFORD — As the Stateline continues to "melt" out of this week's ice storm, more than 1,000 homes and businesses in northern Illinois remain without power.

Data from ComEd shows more than 1,700 customers are without power as of Saturday afternoon, more than half of which are in Winnebago and McHenry Counties.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: ComEd works to restore power as woman details close call with power line

At 7:30 a.m., the City of Rockford reported that around 180 homes in the city were still without power.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of customers without power as they are reported by ComEd:

  • Winnebago: 472
  • Boone: 5
  • Carroll: 40
  • DeKalb: <5
  • Jo Daviess: 114
  • Lee: 0
  • McHenry: 410
  • Ogle: <5
  • Stephenson: 142
  • Whiteside: 63

ComEd is asking for patience as they continue to bring back power to thousands across northern Illinois.

"While more than 99% of customers have already been restored and remaining customers out are expected to be restored later today, we will continue to work as safely & quickly as possible restoring all remaining customers," ComEd says in a statement on their website.

At times Wednesday and Thursday, tens of thousands of customers were without power due to the ice storm.

On Friday, ComEd said that customers still without power should expect to have service restored by the end of Saturday night.

This article will continue to be updated with new developments as we receive them.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

