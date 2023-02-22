More than 1,000 flights canceled as winter storm hits US

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations up to a half inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&