More Jobs Coming: Irene U-S 20

BELVIDERE --- Construction for the straightening of Irene Road and U-S 20 in Belvidere is officially underway and will bring more than 100 jobs to nearby companies.
The General Mills in Belvidere is one company that will be directly impacted when growing economically, according to Pamela Lopez- Fettes.
"There is going to be a number of other jobs available through fairs like and we are partnered with an organization called the workforce connection to help in that process as well," she said.
"They've will also address the Stellantis idle so we can help those who lost their jobs identify transferable skills."
This $1.2 million dollar project for the road is specifically for semi-truck drivers, that struggle when making wide turns. Instead, a narrow road will be in place for drivers ensuring safety that will eventually spill over unto Newburg Road.
Not only will the project benefit the drivers but bring revenue and attention to a nearby industrial site, General Mills.
"It will basically be their location in the mid-west to service dry products to their customers," Lopez-Fettes explained.
"It is a great opportunity to have this addition to this project and this location as well as other locations one for industrial development and another for commercial developments so there are prospects in the works for those as well."
The project is expected to be completed in the fall.