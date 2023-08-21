 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 99 to 104
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 expected with
locally higher values possible. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through early Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

More details released after double armed robberies Saturday in Rockford

  • Updated
Map: Double armed robberies in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Police are alerting people to be on the lookout for a suspect. 

They say two armed robberies occurred within minutes of each other, around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday. 

Rockford Police responded to calls of the first armed robbery in the 1700 block of Rural Street.

Officers were told that as a man and woman left Rural on Tap, the suspect demanded cash with a handgun and rode off on a bike.

Rockford Police say the suspect is a black male with a thin build in his early 20’s, short braids, wearing dark clothing and a red hat.

Minutes later, officers responded to an additional report of an armed robbery in the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue with the same suspect description.

The suspect had demanded money from a man and woman as they were unloading their car.

A short time later, the suspect's bike was found in the 1500 block of East State Street.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

