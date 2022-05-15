More construction along Illinois Rt. 64 to begin this week

MOUNT MORRIS (WREX) — More construction along a busy northern Illinois roadway will start this week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says construction on Illinois Rt. 64 over Pine Creek in Ogle County will begin Tuesday, May 17.
The bridge is located about three miles west of downtown Mount Morris.
Workers will be replacing the approach slab to the bridge, bringing traffic down to one lane across the creek.
RELATED: Bridge projects begin on May 11 on Illinois 64 and 72
Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals and a barrier wall.
The work, weather permitting, is expected to be completed by June 29.
IDOT says using alternate routes through the area should be considered. If you do have to go through the construction zone, IDOT says to expect delays and to allow for extra time to go through.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, not to use mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.