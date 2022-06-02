Monkeypox case confirmed in Illinois

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that there has been a speculative case of a single monkeypox case in an adult male Chicago resident with recent travel history to Europe.
Initial testing for the diagnosis was completed on Wednesday.
The CDPH and IDPH are working closely with the patient's health care providers to identify individuals who may have come in contact with the patient while they were infectious.
The patient did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home in good condition.
No further details were disclosed about the patient to protect confidentiality.
The case is classified as isolated and there is no indication on extensive local spread of the virus.
As of Thursday, the CDC has reported 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox across multiple states.
For more information on symptoms and prevention recommendations, visit the CDC's website.