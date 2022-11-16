Monday crash in Loves Park leaves Rockford man dead

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A Rockford man was killed in a crash at a Loves Park intersection Monday afternoon.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says 63-year-old Mark McLamarrah, of Rockford, died in the crash at the intersection of Forest Hills Rd. and Landstrom Rd. in Loves Park Monday.
The Coroner's Office says McLamarrah was rear-ended in the intersection just before 12:30 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he died about one hour later.
An autopsy performed Wednesday found McLamarrah died of blunt trauma of the chest due to the crash.
The Loves Park Police Department is investigating the fatal crash.