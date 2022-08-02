Missing Person: Melissa Trumpy

CARROLL COUNTY (WREX) — On October 27, 2021, the Carroll County Sheriff's office initiated an investigation into the disappearance of Melissa A. Trumpy.
The investigation started after Trumpy's boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was taken into custody regarding outstanding warrants from Green County, Wisconsin.
Melissa Trumpy is 37 years old and lives in Monticello, Wisconsin.
She is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has long blonde hair and blue eyes.
It is believed that Melissa was visiting Hammer in Shannon, Illinois around the time of her disappearance.
Her vehicle was later found on Bolton Road in Stephenson County by law enforcement.
Numerous air, ground, water, and K9 searches have been conducted by law enforcement, first responders, and volunteers.
If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call Carroll County Crime Stoppers at 815-244-7867. Your information could lead to a cash reward.