MISSING PERSON ALERT: Naperville 80-year-old male

NAPERVILLE -- Upon request of the LaSalle County Sheriff's office, the Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been activated.
The public's assistance is requested in locating Kenneth M. Jacobson, an 80-year-old white male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.
Jacobsen was last seen leaving his social club in Naperville at 34 West Chicago Avenue at 9:00 p.m. on July 26.
Jacobsen is driving a green and tan 1995 Ford Tradewinds full-size van with Illinois license plate AU81177.
Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Jacobsen should contact the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office at 815-433-2161 or call 911.