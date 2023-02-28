Missing Oregon woman found dead near golf course

MT. MORRIS, Ill. — A missing 39-year-old woman has been found near a golf course in Mt. Morris.
On February 27, a Facebook post was circulated regarding missing 39-year-old Oregon woman Erin Groves.
The post describes that Groves was last seen leaving Mullarkey's Bar & Grill, located at 12 West Main Street in Mt. Morris, at 12:30 a.m. driving a 2011 burnt orange-colored Dodge Caliber.
Ogle County Life reports that Groves was found dead Sunday night following the report of a car immersed in a pond at Sunset Golf Club, located at 216 Sunset Hill lane.
A Sunset Gold Club employee had found what they thought to be the roof of a car underwater in one of the ponds on the north end of the golf course Sunday afternoon.
Subsequent land and water searching found Groves yards away from the car.
Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle told Ogle County Life that an autopsy is scheduled for February 28.