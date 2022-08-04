Missing Dixon kayaker recovered and identified

DIXON — On August 3 around 11:40 a.m., a body was recovered from the Rock River near Rock River Estates in Lee County.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Dixon Rural Fire Department, and the Dixon Police Department assisted in the recovery of the body.
The individual has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon.
Shirk was reported missing by family members in the evening hours of August 2.
He was last seen on August 2 around 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak near the Custer Avenue boat ramp in Dixon.
Shirk's vehicle was located in the same area.
Currently, the kayak has not been recovered.
Anyone with information regarding the location of the kayak or other information related to this investigation is asked to call the Dixon Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff's Department or the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
This investigation is ongoing and no additional information is being released at this time.