FREEPORT, Ill. — On July 5 at 8:07 a.m., the Freeport Police Department posted on Facebook that Madyson Brown has been "found and located!"

Originally, on July 3 at 11:52 a.m., the Freeport Police Department posted on Facebook about missing 15-year-old Madyson Brown, describing her as 5'7" and last seen wearing shorts and a black shirt.

Brown was first reported missing on June 27.