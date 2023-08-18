Minority-owned 'The First Cut Barber College' committed to staying in 11th Ward of Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday, The First Cut Barber College celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The business is located at Broadway and 9th Street.

The College is minority-owned and hopes to help those who have started an education to grow into the next generation of barbers.

The College will teach the fundamentals of haircutting and styling techniques as well as intricate services of shaving, beard grooming, and product knowledge.

The curriculum is multicultural so when students complete the course, they are ready to serve a wide range of different customers.

CEO and Founder Scherri Matlock-Kelly has been a stylist for over two decades and attended Barber School in the same neighborhood as The First Cut Barber College.

Unfortunately, the Barber School Matlock-Kelly attended as well as another school closed in the 7th Street neighborhood closed.

“I want to offer an opportunity for people that may have messed up their financial aid or started a long time ago to have a second chance at their dream,” Matlock-Kelly said.

The First Cut Barber School offers the State of Illinois minimum-required 1,500-hour Barber Program.

Students will learn a mixture of practical, hands-on training and state board-focused classroom instruction.

To learn more, visit The First Cut Barber College's website.