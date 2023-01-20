Minor crash between two school buses on I-55 sends four children to hospital

BURR RIDGE Ill. — Two school buses were involved in a minor crash on Interstate 55 that sent four children to the hospital on Friday, WMAQ reports.
Preliminary investigation shows that Illinois State Police Troop 3 was told of a minor crash involving two school buses on Interstate 55 southbound, north of Route 83.
Four children were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The remaining children were transferred to another bus and driven away from the roadway.
The school bus company has tow trucks in route to remove the disabled buses.
All traffic lanes are open.
There were no reports of shots fired.
No further information is currently available at this time. 13 WREX will update this article as developments are reported.