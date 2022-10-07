 Skip to main content
Minor car accident leads to Freeport man attacking woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Car

Photo Credit: Pixabay 459961

7/30/2019

 By Cassandra Bretl

FREEPORT, Ill. — A Freeport man has been arrested for injuring a female victim with a metal bar after a traffic accident. 

On October 6 around 3:15 p.m., Freeport Police Department responded to a report of a male striking a female at the intersection of West Galena Avenue and Park Boulevard. 

Once police arrived, they found 35-year-old Freeport resident Justin Knapp had been involved in minor traffic accident with the victim, a 49-year-old Stockton female resident.

While she and Knapp discussed the accident, Knapp began to hit the female with a metal bar.

Two subjects passing by stopped and were able to intervene until officers arrived at the scene.

Officers arrested Knapp and took him to the Stephenson County jail where he was held on no bond.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to FHN memorial hospital.

She was later transferred to a Rockford -area hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. 

Justin Knapp is charged with:

  • Aggravated Battery on a public way
  • Aggravated Battery with great bodily harm

Justin Knapp's bond was set at $50,000. 10% applies.

