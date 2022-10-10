 Skip to main content
Minnesota racecar driver dies after leaving track, hitting tree in South Beloit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On October 9 around 7:46 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's Office was called to respond to a local motor vehicle crash victim.

Preliminary investigations showed that on the evening of October 9, 69-year-old Charles Mack was the driver of a race vehicle that crashed at Blackhawk Farms Raceway located at 15538 Prairie Road in South Beloit.

Mr. Mack's vehicle reportedly left the race track and hit a tree.

Mack was transported from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died at 7:14 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for October 11.

