Minnesota man travelling through Illinois sentenced to 22 years in jail

BELVIDERE -- On May 25, 46-year-old Austin, Minnesota resident Tyrone L. Maddox was sentenced to 22 years in prison on one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Class X Felony. 

He must serve at least 75% of that 22-year sentence.

Maddox was found guilty of the drug charge on June 22, 2021 after a jury trial.

On August 1, 2019, the Illinois State Police performed a traffic stop on Maddox at the Interstate 90 Belvidere Oasis for a traffic violation.

During the time of the stop, officers found that Maddox's driver's license was suspended out of Minnesota. 

An inspection of the vehicle revealed 137 grams of a substance that later tested positive for cocaine.

Maddox will be subject to 18 months mandatory supervised release after serving his prison sentence.

He was additionally given a $6,500.000 street value fine.

Maddox's criminal history dates back to 1995 and includes multiple convictions for possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a firearm by a felon, domestic violence, and a variety of different types of drug offenses.

