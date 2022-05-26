Minnesota man travelling through Illinois sentenced to 22 years in jail

BELVIDERE -- On May 25, 46-year-old Austin, Minnesota resident Tyrone L. Maddox was sentenced to 22 years in prison on one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Class X Felony.
He must serve at least 75% of that 22-year sentence.
Maddox was found guilty of the drug charge on June 22, 2021 after a jury trial.
On August 1, 2019, the Illinois State Police performed a traffic stop on Maddox at the Interstate 90 Belvidere Oasis for a traffic violation.
During the time of the stop, officers found that Maddox's driver's license was suspended out of Minnesota.
An inspection of the vehicle revealed 137 grams of a substance that later tested positive for cocaine.
Maddox will be subject to 18 months mandatory supervised release after serving his prison sentence.
He was additionally given a $6,500.000 street value fine.
Maddox's criminal history dates back to 1995 and includes multiple convictions for possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a firearm by a felon, domestic violence, and a variety of different types of drug offenses.