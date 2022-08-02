'Mini Masterpieces' exhibit, silent auction return to Freeport Art Museum

FREEPORT (WREX) — In August, the Mini Masterpieces exhibition will make its 6th annual return to the Freeport Art Museum.
Over 40 local, regional, and international artists have donated almost 100 works measuring 6x6 inches or less for the exhibition.
The Mini Masterpieces are in a wide variety of media from painting and photography to sculpture and mixed media.
Participating Artists:
- Jean Apgar - Rockford IL
- Ellen Bartels - Freeport IL
- Phyllis Bergagna - Freeport IL
- Carol Bingham - Sycamore IL
- Janet Checker - Galena IL
- Mindy Durham - McConnell IL
- Kevin Eckert - Freeport IL
- Ruth Eilers - Freeport IL
- Paula Flanagan - Marsh, Rockford IL
- Luliana Foghis - Chicago IL
- Fatima Franks - Irvine CA
- Kat Heitzman – Freeport IL
- Amy Hesselbacher – Freeport IL
- JoAnn Hudson – Rockford IL
- Donna Klapp- Freeport IL
- Barbara Larsen – Rockford IL
- Chelsea LeDoux – Rockford IL
- Cindy Lesperance – Oakwood Hills IL
- Damian Lordanov - Chicago IL
- Paula Marsh – Rockford IL
- Roberta Masciarelli – Dallas TX
- Larry McCoy – Davis IL
- Susan McCoy – Davis IL
- Timothy McGinnis – Freeport IL
- Barbara McNamara – Rockford IL
- David Morris – Chicago IL
- Kathie Napholz – Freeport IL
- John Naretta – Rockford IL
- Andre Pace – Phoenix AZ
- Paul Pinzarrone – Machesney Park IL
- Lyza Sahertian – Paris - France
- Ethel Schroer – Freeport IL
- Penko Shaitanov – Chicago IL
- Courtney Smith – Kent IL
- Donna Smith – Ashton IL
- Geoffrey Symanek – Freeport IL
- Barry Treu – Freeport IL
- David Van Delinder – Cherry Valley IL
- Katherine Weber – Woodstock IL
- Kathy Wilken – Freeport IL
- Plamen Yordanov – Chicago IL
- Snejana Yordanova – Chicago IL
The opening reception is a ticketed event with appetizers, wines, and a competitive silent auction.
Opening bids for each piece of art start at $25 and most works sell before 7:30 p.m. when the auction closes.
All proceeds will benefit the Freeport Art Museum.
Mini Masterpieces will be displayed within the main exhibition galleries and all pieces will be on display until the exhibit closes on October 8.
After that date, bid winners will be able to pick up their purchases.
This one-of-a-kind event is open to the public. Tickets are $10 and are available online and at the door.
Call the Freeport Art Museum at 815-235-9755 for more information.