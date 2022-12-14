Milwaukee Police changing firearms for safety-related reasons

Weather Alert

...Probable Period of Wet Snow Before Precipitation Ends... Steady, soaking rain is expected to transition to a wet snow near midnight as temperatures cool across portions of far northern and north central Illinois, including Belvidere, Byron, DeKalb, Dixon, and Rockford. The snow will likely be heavy for a brief period resulting in slushy accumulation before ending near 4 A.M. Total accumulation on the higher end could be one to three inches, while on the lower end, just a dusting on grass. The heavier rates are expected to overcome warmer pavement temperatures and result in some roads seeing slushy accumulation. With temperatures after the snow through daybreak holding steady around freezing, some of this slushy accumulation will likely stick into the morning commute. If traveling overnight, plan for probable periods of sharply reduced visibility and some slowed travel. Allow extra travel time, including for the morning commute Thursday due to any lingering slush.