Milwaukee Police changing firearms for safety-related reasons

MILWAUKEE (WREX) -- The Milwaukee Police department is changing its firearms for safety-related reasons.
Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced a transition to new Glock G-45 guns.
This comes after the city's police officers' union filed a lawsuit against the city earlier this year.
The lawsuit said the main weapon the department used before was able to discharge without pulling the trigger.
Department officials say they plan to have the new guns ready in early 2023, and the entire transition should be complete by summer.